USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) departs Naval Station Rota, Spain

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251216-N-JM579-1040 NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Dec. 16, 2025) Ensign Lea Boris, center, stands watch as the conning officer while Cmdr. Joseph Phillips, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117), and Cmdr. Ryan Sisler, executive officer, supervise during a sea-and-anchor evolution, Dec. 16, 2025. Paul Ignatius is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joseph Macklin)