USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) departs Naval Station Rota, Spain

251216-N-JM579-1019 NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Dec. 16, 2025) Cryptologic Technician (Collection) 2nd Class Donny Castro observes the line handlers heave the mooring line aboard as they are disconnected from the pier during a sea-and-anchor evolution aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117), Dec. 16, 2025. Paul Ignatius is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joseph Macklin)