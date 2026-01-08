USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) departs Naval Station Rota, Spain

251216-N-JM579-1012 NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Dec. 16, 2025) Cryptological Technician Technical 3rd Class Daniel Dubee throws heaving line to a tug boat during a sea-and-anchor evolution aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117), Dec. 16, 2025. Paul Ignatius is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joseph Macklin)
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2026 07:27
|Photo ID:
|9472766
|VIRIN:
|251216-N-JM579-1012
|Resolution:
|3457x5185
|Size:
|3.47 MB
|Location:
|NAVAL STATION ROTA, ES
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
