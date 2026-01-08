Abraham Lincoln conducts routine aircraft maintenance

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Aviation Electronics Technician 2nd Class Matthew Standish installs avionics hardware on an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 14, in the hangar bay of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) on Jan. 4, 2026. The Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. Units assigned to 7th Fleet conduct regular Indo-Pacific patrols to deter aggression, strengthen alliances and partnerships, and advance peace through strength. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Hannah Tross)