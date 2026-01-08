(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Abraham Lincoln conducts a fueling-at-sea with Frank E. Petersen Jr. [Image 3 of 3]

    Abraham Lincoln conducts a fueling-at-sea with Frank E. Petersen Jr.

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    12.10.2025

    Photo by Seaman Daniel Kimmelman 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)   

    U.S. Navy Sailors from Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) heave line during a fueling-at-sea with Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121) on Dec. 10, 2025. USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), flagship of the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s long-term commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Daniel Kimmelman)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Abraham Lincoln conducts a fueling-at-sea with Frank E. Petersen Jr. [Image 3 of 3], by SN Daniel Kimmelman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ABECSG2526

