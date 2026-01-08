Abraham Lincoln conducts a fueling-at-sea with Michael Murphy

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Phillup Nicholsan, left, and Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Kayona Kaya stand by to receive fueling lines from Arleigh-burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112), during a fueling-at-sea with Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) on Dec. 8, 2025. USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), flagship of the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s long-term commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Daniel Kimmelman)