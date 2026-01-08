YN2 Pineda Frocking Ceremony

Yeoman 2nd Class Kathia Pineda, assigned to 22 Naval Construction Regiment (22NCR), is frocked to the rank of Second Class Petty Officer during a frocking ceremony in Gulfport, Miss., Jan. 8, 2026. 22NCR commands naval construction forces for Navy Expeditionary Forces Europe-Africa/Task Force 68 across the 6th Fleet area of operations to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests.
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2026 03:45
|Photo ID:
|9472724
|VIRIN:
|260108-N-NO901-1003
|Resolution:
|1974x1390
|Size:
|746.41 KB
|Location:
|GULFPORT, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
