YN2 Pineda Frocking Ceremony

Yeoman 2nd Class Kathia Pineda, assigned to 22 Naval Construction Regiment (22NCR), is frocked to the rank of Second Class Petty Officer during a frocking ceremony in Gulfport, Miss., Jan. 8, 2026. 22NCR commands naval construction forces for Navy Expeditionary Forces Europe-Africa/Task Force 68 across the 6th Fleet area of operations to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests.