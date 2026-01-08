(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    YN2 Pineda Frocking Ceremony [Image 2 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    YN2 Pineda Frocking Ceremony

    GULFPORT, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    22nd Naval Construction Regiment

    Yeoman 2nd Class Kathia Pineda, assigned to 22 Naval Construction Regiment (22NCR), is frocked to the rank of Second Class Petty Officer during a frocking ceremony in Gulfport, Miss., Jan. 8, 2026. 22NCR commands naval construction forces for Navy Expeditionary Forces Europe-Africa/Task Force 68 across the 6th Fleet area of operations to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2026
    Date Posted: 01.09.2026 03:45
    Photo ID: 9472723
    VIRIN: 260108-N-NO901-1002
    Resolution: 3655x2474
    Size: 2.45 MB
    Location: GULFPORT, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, YN2 Pineda Frocking Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    YN2 Pineda Frocking Ceremony
    YN2 Pineda Frocking Ceremony
    YN2 Pineda Frocking Ceremony
    YN2 Pineda Frocking Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Frocking
    Gulfport
    22NCR
    Seabees

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery