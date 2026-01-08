NAVFAC EURAFCENT Senior Civilian of the Quarter

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SOUDA BAY, GREECE (Jan 8, 2026, Year) – Joseph Knapp, an engineering technician with Public Works Department (PWD) Souda Bay, is recognized as the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe, Africa, Central (EURAFCENT) Senior Civilian of the Quarter for the third quarter. Knapp’s selection was based on his instrumental leadership on the $44 million Joint Mobility Processing Center project, where his innovative space planning improved efficiency by 20%. Additionally, he developed a traffic control strategy for a critical barrier replacement project that reduced complexities by 30%, preventing project delays and minimizing traffic disruptions for the installation and the local community. NAVFAC EURAFCENT supports fleet commanders by providing engineering assessments and agile acquisition strategy, constructing and maintaining shore infrastructure, and maximizing force readiness to enhance warfighter capability. (U.S. Navy photo by Construction Electrician Petty Third Class. Kevin Clarion.)