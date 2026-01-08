U.S. Navy Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class Jordan Evangelista makes popcorn in the Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) center aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) on Dec. 1, 2025. USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), flagship of the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s long-term commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Hannah Tross)
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2026 22:56
|Photo ID:
|9472536
|VIRIN:
|251201-N-XM644-1068
|Resolution:
|5146x3431
|Size:
|1.74 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Abraham Lincoln conducts routine operations [Image 5 of 5], by SA Hannah Tross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.