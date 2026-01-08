U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Scott Patterson, 9th Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance specialist, uses virtual reality (VR) headgear installed with Moth+Flame programming while taking a professional development course at Recce-U, December 12, 2025, at Beale Air Force Base, California. The VR technology is being implemented into Enlisted Airmanship Continuum Foundations Courses at Recce-U, allowing Airmen to practice skills learned in realistic environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Frederick Brown)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2026 19:03
|Location:
|BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
At Beale AFB, recently mandated Enlisted Foundations Courses Feature VR Technology
