At Beale AFB, recently mandated Enlisted Foundations Courses Feature VR Technology

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Kiefer Chiu, 9th Force Support Squadron (FSS) Recce-U non-commissioned officer in charge of wing professional development, Tech. Sgt. Austin Gobin, 9th FSS Recce-U Foundations courses lead, and Airman Antonio Casillas-Tapia, 13th Intelligence Squadron all source intelligence analyst, troubleshoot while setting up the virtual reality (VR) head gear installed with Moth+Flame programming for use by students in a professional development course at Recce-U December 12, 2025, at Beale Air Force Base, California. The VR technology is being implemented into Enlisted Airmanship Continuum Foundations Courses at Recce-U, allowing Airmen to practice skills learned in realistic environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Frederick Brown)