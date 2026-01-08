At Beale AFB, recently mandated Enlisted Foundations Courses Feature VR Technology

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen taking a professional development course at Recce-U use virtual reality (VR) headgear installed with Moth+Flame programming December 12, 2025, at Beale Air Force Base, California. The VR technology is being implemented into Enlisted Airmanship Continuum Foundations Courses at Recce-U, allowing Airmen to practice skills learned in realistic environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Frederick Brown)