    At Beale AFB, recently mandated Enlisted Foundations Courses Feature VR Technology [Image 8 of 8]

    At Beale AFB, recently mandated Enlisted Foundations Courses Feature VR Technology

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Frederick Brown 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman Bianca Rondero, 48th Intelligence Support Squadron cyber systems operator, assists Airman Valerie Escotto-Rivera, 13th Intelligence Squadron signal intelligence analyst, as they use virtual reality (VR) headgear installed with Moth+Flame programming while a professional development course at Recce U, December 12, 2025, at Beale Air Force Base, California. The VR technology is being implemented into Enlisted Airmanship Continuum Foundations Courses at Recce-U, allowing Airmen to practice skills learned in realistic environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Frederick Brown)

    Date Taken: 12.12.2025
    Date Posted: 01.08.2026 19:03
    Photo ID: 9472491
    VIRIN: 251212-F-F3304-1100
    Resolution: 5601x3736
    Size: 7.3 MB
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, At Beale AFB, recently mandated Enlisted Foundations Courses Feature VR Technology [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Frederick Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    At Beale AFB, recently mandated Enlisted Foundations Courses Feature VR Technology

    Recce-U
    enlisted force development model
    virtual reality (VR) technology
    Enlisted Airmanship Continuum Foundations Courses
    Enlisted Professional Military Education (EPME)
    AFWERX Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR)/Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs

