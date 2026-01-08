U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Michael Jimenez, 571st Mobility Support Advisory Squadron aircraft maintenance air advisor, crosses out an Airman simulating being captured during Exercise Sourdough at the San Francisco Sheriff’s Office, Dec. 9, 2025. The exercise was the 11th iteration and was conducted in San Francisco and Mountain View, California with multiple law enforcement and military agencies over a three-day span. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Warner)
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2026 17:35
|Photo ID:
|9472385
|VIRIN:
|251209-F-BQ943-2006
|Resolution:
|7343x4936
|Size:
|11.58 MB
|Location:
|SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 571st MSAS, SFSO leads largest U.S. urban evasion exercise in San Francisco [Image 18 of 18], by SSgt Scott Warner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.