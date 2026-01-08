(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army Reserve relies on Huntsville Center program to capture energy data

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Army Reserve relies on Huntsville Center program to capture energy data

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2026

    Photo by William Farrow 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville

    A contractor serving as a resource efficiency manager (REM) under the U.S. Army Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville’s Energy Division is Maintaining and documenting numbers for Army Reserve’s growing network of automated, data-driven facilities.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2026
    Date Posted: 01.08.2026 15:56
    Photo ID: 9472244
    VIRIN: 260108-A-QY194-1001
    Resolution: 2936x2556
    Size: 957.05 KB
    Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Reserve relies on Huntsville Center program to capture energy data, by William Farrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Army Reserve relies on Huntsville Center program to capture energy data

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE, Huntsville Center, Resource Efficiency Manager

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery