U.S. Air Force Col. Jeffrey Shulman, 80th Flying Training Wing commander, taxis before takeoff at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, May 5, 2025. The 80th Flying Training Wing hosted mayors from nearby communities for a firsthand look at the Euro-NATO Joint Jet Pilot Training program. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Louis Sullivan)
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2026 14:12
This work, Local Mayors fly with the 80th Flying Training Wing, by 1st Lt. Elizabeth Notice