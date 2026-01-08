(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Local Mayors fly with the 80th Flying Training Wing [Image 1 of 4]

    Local Mayors fly with the 80th Flying Training Wing

    UNITED STATES

    09.26.2025

    Photo by 1st Lt. Elizabeth Notice 

    82nd Training Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Jeffrey Shulman, 80th Flying Training Wing commander, right, straps Wichita Falls Mayor Tim Short, left, into a T-38 Talon at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, April 29, 2025. The 80th FTW hosted mayors from nearby communities for a firsthand look at the Euro-NATO Joint Jet Pilot Training program. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Louis Sullivan)

    Date Taken: 09.26.2025
    Date Posted: 01.08.2026 14:12
    Photo ID: 9471850
    VIRIN: 250926-F-HB496-2592
    Resolution: 4512x3008
    Size: 2.6 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Local Mayors fly with the 80th Flying Training Wing [Image 4 of 4], by 1st Lt. Elizabeth Notice, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

