A T-38 Talon aircraft taxis before takeoff at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, April 29, 2025. The 80th Flying Training Wing hosted mayors from nearby communities for a firsthand look at the Euro-NATO Joint Jet Pilot Training program. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Louis Sullivan)
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2026 14:12
|Photo ID:
|9471847
|VIRIN:
|250926-F-MU674-7503
|Resolution:
|4512x3008
|Size:
|2.57 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Local Mayors fly with the 80th Flying Training Wing [Image 4 of 4], by 1st Lt. Elizabeth Notice, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.