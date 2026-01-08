Local Mayors fly with the 80th Flying Training Wing

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A T-38 Talon aircraft taxis before takeoff at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, April 29, 2025. The 80th Flying Training Wing hosted mayors from nearby communities for a firsthand look at the Euro-NATO Joint Jet Pilot Training program. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Louis Sullivan)