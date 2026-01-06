(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    379 EAES team provides patient care aboard C-17 Globemaster III aircraft [Image 6 of 7]

    379 EAES team provides patient care aboard C-17 Globemaster III aircraft

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.10.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A U.S. Air Force 379th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron team accomplishes a preflight brief aboard a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Dec. 10, 2025. The aeromedical evacuation team covered a final review of safety procedures and mission expectations prior to aircraft takeoff. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton)

    Date Taken: 12.10.2025
    Date Posted: 01.08.2026 05:15
    Photo ID: 9471213
    VIRIN: 251210-F-ZJ473-1342
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 3.93 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    This work, 379 EAES team provides patient care aboard C-17 Globemaster III aircraft [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Justin Norton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

