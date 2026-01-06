379 EAES team provides patient care aboard C-17 Globemaster III aircraft

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force 379th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron team accomplishes a preflight brief aboard a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Dec. 10, 2025. The aeromedical evacuation team covered a final review of safety procedures and mission expectations prior to aircraft takeoff. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton)