379 EAES team provides patient care aboard C-17 Globemaster III aircraft

A U.S. Air Force 379th Expeditionary Medical Squadron en-route patient staging facility team prepares to transfer care of a patient from an ambulance to the back of a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 10, 2025. The 379th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron provided care in the air for an injured service member needing transport to a medical facility better equipped to treat their inJuries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton)