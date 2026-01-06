(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    379 EAES team provides patient care aboard C-17 Globemaster III aircraft [Image 7 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    379 EAES team provides patient care aboard C-17 Globemaster III aircraft

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.10.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A U.S. Air Force 379th Expeditionary Medical Squadron en-route patient staging facility team prepares to transfer care of a patient from an ambulance to the back of a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 10, 2025. The 379th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron provided care in the air for an injured service member needing transport to a medical facility better equipped to treat their inJuries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.10.2025
    Date Posted: 01.08.2026 05:15
    Photo ID: 9471211
    VIRIN: 251210-F-ZJ473-1446
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 2.75 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 379 EAES team provides patient care aboard C-17 Globemaster III aircraft [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Justin Norton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    379 EAES team provides patient care aboard C-17 Globemaster III aircraft
    379 EAES team provides patient care aboard C-17 Globemaster III aircraft
    379 EAES team provides patient care aboard C-17 Globemaster III aircraft
    379 EAES team provides patient care aboard C-17 Globemaster III aircraft
    379 EAES team provides patient care aboard C-17 Globemaster III aircraft
    379 EAES team provides patient care aboard C-17 Globemaster III aircraft
    379 EAES team provides patient care aboard C-17 Globemaster III aircraft

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    patient
    AFCENT
    care
    CENTCOM
    aeromedical

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery