    379 EAES team provides patient care aboard C-17 Globemaster III aircraft [Image 5 of 7]

    379 EAES team provides patient care aboard C-17 Globemaster III aircraft

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.10.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Todd Perry, 379th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron paramedic, performs an equipment preflight inspection aboard a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 10, 2025. The team established an area on the aircraft to secure litters and provide care for patients in flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton)

    This work, 379 EAES team provides patient care aboard C-17 Globemaster III aircraft [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Justin Norton, identified by DVIDS

    patient
    AFCENT
    care
    CENTCOM
    aeromedical

