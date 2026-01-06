U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Nicholas Hayes, 379th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron paramedic, performs an operational check on a defibrillator aboard a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 10, 2025. The team established an area on the aircraft to secure litters and provide care for patients in flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton)
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2026 05:15
|Photo ID:
|9471209
|VIRIN:
|251210-F-ZJ473-1221
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|3.33 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 379 EAES team provides patient care aboard C-17 Globemaster III aircraft [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Justin Norton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.