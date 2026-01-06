379 EAES team provides patient care aboard C-17 Globemaster III aircraft

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Nicholas Hayes, 379th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron paramedic, performs an operational check on a defibrillator aboard a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 10, 2025. The team established an area on the aircraft to secure litters and provide care for patients in flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton)