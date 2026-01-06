379 EAES team provides patient care aboard C-17 Globemaster III aircraft

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Taylor Gray, 379th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron paramedic, prepares an area to receive a patient aboard a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 10, 2025. Gray arranged a wide array of medical equipment around a litter station to ensure aeromedical evacuation Airmen were ready to respond to the patient’s needs at a moment’s notice throughout the flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton)
