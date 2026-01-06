U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Nicholas Hayes, 379th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron paramedic, prepares to load medical equipment aboard a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 10, 2025. Aeromedical evacuation Airmen use a wide array of equipment to stabilize patients in flight and maintain their health while en route to elevated levels of care throughout the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton)
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2026 05:15
|Photo ID:
|9471207
|VIRIN:
|251210-F-ZJ473-1047
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|3.06 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
This work, 379 EAES team provides patient care aboard C-17 Globemaster III aircraft [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Justin Norton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.