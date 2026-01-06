379 EAES team provides patient care aboard C-17 Globemaster III aircraft

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Nicholas Hayes, 379th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron paramedic, prepares to load medical equipment aboard a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 10, 2025. Aeromedical evacuation Airmen use a wide array of equipment to stabilize patients in flight and maintain their health while en route to elevated levels of care throughout the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton)