379 EAES team provides patient care aboard C-17 Globemaster III aircraft

A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III aircraft takes off within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 10, 2025. A 379th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron team oversaw the care of patients aboard the aircraft while crews transported cargo and personnel within the region. The C-17 is a reliable and flexible cargo aircraft capable of rapid strategic delivery of troops, serving as a key component of power projection in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexis Orozco)