    End of an Era at PWD Naples

    End of an Era at PWD Naples

    NAPLES, ITALY

    12.11.2025

    Photo by Diletta Avella 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Europe Africa Central

    NAPLES, ITALY (Dec. 12, 2025) – Public Works Department Naples honors four retiring employees for their combined 160 years of dedicated service. The ceremony recognized the careers and lasting contributions of Enrico Peluso (43 years), Giorgio Silvestri (38 years), Carlo Ferrauto (38 years), and Luigi Del Prete (41 years). Their long-standing commitment and expertise have been vital to supporting the mission and infrastructure of the U.S. Navy in the Naples area. Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe, Africa, Central (EURAFCENT) supports fleet commanders by providing engineering assessments and agile acquisition strategy, constructing and maintaining shore infrastructure, and maximizing force readiness to enhance warfighter capability. (U.S. Navy photo by Public Works Department Naples)

    Date Taken: 12.11.2025
    Date Posted: 01.08.2026 05:14
    Photo ID: 9471199
    VIRIN: 251212-N-N2115-1005
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2.91 MB
    Location: NAPLES, IT
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, End of an Era at PWD Naples [Image 6 of 6], by Diletta Avella, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    public works department
    Retirement celebration
    Public Works Always There
    NAVFAC EURAFCENT
    Seabees
    US Navy

