End of an Era at PWD Naples

NAPLES, ITALY (Dec. 12, 2025) – Public Works Department Naples honors four retiring employees for their combined 160 years of dedicated service. The ceremony recognized the careers and lasting contributions of Enrico Peluso (43 years), Giorgio Silvestri (38 years), Carlo Ferrauto (38 years), and Luigi Del Prete (41 years). Their long-standing commitment and expertise have been vital to supporting the mission and infrastructure of the U.S. Navy in the Naples area. Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe, Africa, Central (EURAFCENT) supports fleet commanders by providing engineering assessments and agile acquisition strategy, constructing and maintaining shore infrastructure, and maximizing force readiness to enhance warfighter capability. (U.S. Navy photo by Public Works Department Naples)
