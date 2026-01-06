Naval Research Lab Sharpens Navy’s Sights with a Domain-Centric Path for Smarter Sensing

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The U.S. Naval Research Laboratory (NRL) launched a groundbreaking remote sensing experiment, Coastal Hyperspectral Reflectance Object Material Analysis (CHROMA), Sept. 4-19, 2025, designed to accelerate the application of artificial intelligence (AI) in hyperspectral imaging and strengthen environmental intelligence and resource management capabilities across the Department of War and the wider scientific community. NRL’s CHROMA Project Lead Katarina Doctor, Ph.D., and Scott Ramsey, Head of the NRL Signature Technology Office deliver coated panels by boat for placement on the water. The hands-on effort was critical for positioning targets for airborne and satellite data collection. (Photo by Cécile Darviot, DRDC)