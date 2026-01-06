Naval Research Lab Sharpens Navy’s Sights with a Domain-Centric Path for Smarter Sensing

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The U.S. Naval Research Laboratory (NRL) launched a groundbreaking remote sensing experiment, Coastal Hyperspectral Reflectance Object Material Analysis (CHROMA), Sept. 4-19, 2025, designed to accelerate the application of artificial intelligence (AI) in hyperspectral imaging and strengthen environmental intelligence and resource management capabilities across the Department of War and the wider scientific community. CHROMA participants are seen in a thermal infrared image during the second week of the Rochester Institute of Technology’s (RIT) Open Community eXperiment (ROCX). (Photo by Nathan Stein of Matter Intelligence)