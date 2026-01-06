(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Naval Research Lab Sharpens Navy’s Sights with a Domain-Centric Path for Smarter Sensing [Image 5 of 5]

    NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2025

    Photo by Nicholas Pasquini 

    U.S. Naval Research Laboratory

    The U.S. Naval Research Laboratory (NRL) launched a groundbreaking remote sensing experiment, Coastal Hyperspectral Reflectance Object Material Analysis (CHROMA), Sept. 4-19, 2025, designed to accelerate the application of artificial intelligence (AI) in hyperspectral imaging and strengthen environmental intelligence and resource management capabilities across the Department of War and the wider scientific community. CHROMA participants are seen in a thermal infrared image during the second week of the Rochester Institute of Technology’s (RIT) Open Community eXperiment (ROCX). (Photo by Nathan Stein of Matter Intelligence)

    Date Taken: 09.18.2025
    Date Posted: 01.07.2026 10:26
    Photo ID: 9469959
    VIRIN: 250918-O-GC727-3745
    Resolution: 308x165
    Size: 22.67 KB
    Location: NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

