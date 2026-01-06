Naval Research Lab Sharpens Navy’s Sights with a Domain-Centric Path for Smarter Sensing

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The U.S. Naval Research Laboratory (NRL) launched a groundbreaking remote sensing experiment, Coastal Hyperspectral Reflectance Object Material Analysis (CHROMA), Sept. 4-19, 2025, designed to accelerate the application of artificial intelligence (AI) in hyperspectral imaging and strengthen environmental intelligence and resource management capabilities across the Department of War and the wider scientific community. A bird's-eye view from an RIT drone shows the Rochester Institute of Technology’s Open Community eXperiment (ROCX) experiment site. The rock sample arrays are visible on land (left-middle portion of the photo), while the coated panels float on the water (upper-right), allowing for simultaneous data collection in a real aquatic-land environment. The photo also shows various other targets belonging to industry and academic participants in the ROCX. (Photo by Timothy Bauch and Nina Raqueno, Rochester Institute of Technology)