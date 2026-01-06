(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Naval Research Lab Sharpens Navy’s Sights with a Domain-Centric Path for Smarter Sensing [Image 3 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Naval Research Lab Sharpens Navy’s Sights with a Domain-Centric Path for Smarter Sensing

    NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2025

    Photo by Nicholas Pasquini 

    U.S. Naval Research Laboratory

    The U.S. Naval Research Laboratory (NRL) launched a groundbreaking remote sensing experiment, Coastal Hyperspectral Reflectance Object Material Analysis (CHROMA), Sept. 4-19, 2025, designed to accelerate the application of artificial intelligence (AI) in hyperspectral imaging and strengthen environmental intelligence and resource management capabilities across the Department of War and the wider scientific community. A bird's-eye view from an RIT drone shows the Rochester Institute of Technology’s Open Community eXperiment (ROCX) experiment site. The rock sample arrays are visible on land (left-middle portion of the photo), while the coated panels float on the water (upper-right), allowing for simultaneous data collection in a real aquatic-land environment. The photo also shows various other targets belonging to industry and academic participants in the ROCX. (Photo by Timothy Bauch and Nina Raqueno, Rochester Institute of Technology)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2025
    Date Posted: 01.07.2026 10:26
    Photo ID: 9469958
    VIRIN: 250916-O-GC727-4099
    Resolution: 4000x3000
    Size: 3.59 MB
    Location: NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Research Lab Sharpens Navy’s Sights with a Domain-Centric Path for Smarter Sensing [Image 5 of 5], by Nicholas Pasquini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Naval Research Lab Sharpens Navy’s Sights with a Domain-Centric Path for Smarter Sensing
    Naval Research Lab Sharpens Navy’s Sights with a Domain-Centric Path for Smarter Sensing
    Naval Research Lab Sharpens Navy’s Sights with a Domain-Centric Path for Smarter Sensing
    Naval Research Lab Sharpens Navy’s Sights with a Domain-Centric Path for Smarter Sensing
    Naval Research Lab Sharpens Navy’s Sights with a Domain-Centric Path for Smarter Sensing

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Naval Research Lab Sharpens Navy’s Sights with a Domain-Centric Path for Smarter Sensing

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Remote Sensing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery