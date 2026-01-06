The U.S. Naval Research Laboratory (NRL) launched a groundbreaking remote sensing experiment, Coastal Hyperspectral Reflectance Object Material Analysis (CHROMA), Sept. 4-19, 2025, designed to accelerate the application of artificial intelligence (AI) in hyperspectral imaging and strengthen environmental intelligence and resource management capabilities across the Department of War and the wider scientific community. A bird's-eye view from an RIT drone shows the Rochester Institute of Technology’s Open Community eXperiment (ROCX) experiment site. The rock sample arrays are visible on land (left-middle portion of the photo), while the coated panels float on the water (upper-right), allowing for simultaneous data collection in a real aquatic-land environment. The photo also shows various other targets belonging to industry and academic participants in the ROCX. (Photo by Timothy Bauch and Nina Raqueno, Rochester Institute of Technology)
Naval Research Lab Sharpens Navy’s Sights with a Domain-Centric Path for Smarter Sensing
