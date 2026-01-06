Naval Research Lab Sharpens Navy’s Sights with a Domain-Centric Path for Smarter Sensing

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The U.S. Naval Research Laboratory (NRL) launched a groundbreaking remote sensing experiment, Coastal Hyperspectral Reflectance Object Material Analysis (CHROMA), Sept. 4-19, 2025, designed to accelerate the application of artificial intelligence (AI) in hyperspectral imaging and strengthen environmental intelligence and resource management capabilities across the Department of War and the wider scientific community. NRL’s CHROMA Project Lead Katarina Doctor, Ph.D., and Scott Ramsey, Head of the NRL Signature Technology Office, stand with ground targets used in the experiment. The panels contain specific rock and mineral samples to act as known reference points for the sensors. (U.S. Navy photo)