The U.S. Naval Research Laboratory (NRL) launched a groundbreaking remote sensing experiment, Coastal Hyperspectral Reflectance Object Material Analysis (CHROMA), Sept. 4-19, 2025, designed to accelerate the application of artificial intelligence (AI) in hyperspectral imaging and strengthen environmental intelligence and resource management capabilities across the Department of War and the wider scientific community. Camouflage-coated panels float on the water to simulate the appearances of ships and other objects of interest to the Navy. Data from these targets is crucial for developing technology to improve naval asset survivability. (U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2026 10:26
|Photo ID:
|9469956
|VIRIN:
|250914-O-GC727-1972
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|2.96 MB
|Location:
|NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Naval Research Lab Sharpens Navy’s Sights with a Domain-Centric Path for Smarter Sensing [Image 5 of 5], by Nicholas Pasquini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Naval Research Lab Sharpens Navy’s Sights with a Domain-Centric Path for Smarter Sensing
No keywords found.