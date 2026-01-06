vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff visits Combined Task Force 67

251206-N-IJ922-2219 SIGONELLA, Italy (Dec. 6, 2025) – Gen. Christopher J. Mahoney, vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, disembarks a U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon assigned to the “Fighting Marlins” of Patrol Squadron (VP) 40 during a visit to Naval Air Station Sigonella, Sicily. VP-40 is currently deployed in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations, supporting the warfighting effectiveness, lethality, and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, while defending U.S., Allied, and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andy A. Anderson)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2026 05:51
|Photo ID:
|9469859
|VIRIN:
|251206-N-IJ992-2219
|Resolution:
|2620x1747
|Size:
|1013.24 KB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
