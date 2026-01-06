(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff visits Combined Task Force 67

    12.05.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andy Anderson 

    Patrol Squadron 40

    251206-N-IJ922-2123 SIGONELLA, Italy (Dec. 6, 2025) – Gen. Christopher J. Mahoney, vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, left, speaks with Aviation Warfare Systems Operator 2nd Class Gage Newcomer aboard a U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon assigned to the “Fighting Marlins” of Patrol Squadron (VP) 40 during a visit to Naval Air Station Sigonella, Sicily. VP-40 is currently deployed in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations, supporting the warfighting effectiveness, lethality, and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, while defending U.S., Allied, and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andy A. Anderson)

    Date Taken: 12.05.2025
    Date Posted: 01.07.2026 05:51
    VIRIN: 251206-N-IJ992-2123
    Location: IT
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff visits Combined Task Force 67 [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Andy Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

