vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff visits Combined Task Force 67

251206-N-IJ922-2039 SIGONELLA, Italy (Dec. 6, 2025) – Gen. Christopher J. Mahoney, vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, walks out of the Combined Task Force 67 hangar during a visit to Naval Air Station Sigonella, Sicily. Patrol squadron 40 is currently deployed in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations, supporting the warfighting effectiveness, lethality, and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, while defending U.S., Allied, and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andy A. Anderson)