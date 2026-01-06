SETAF-AF prepares for U.S. Army Best Medic Competition with Ghanaian, Liberian, Italian, Medical Forces

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Spc. Anderson Pham, competitor assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade, listens to a chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear defense training course led by the U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) medics at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy, Jan. 5, 2026. This training allows U.S. military medics to share best practices and gain insights in preparation for the U.S. Army Best Medic Competition by working alongside medical experts from the Armed Forces of Liberia, Ghana Armed Forces, and Italian Armed Forces. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Alva Gonzalez)