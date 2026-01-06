(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    SETAF-AF prepares for U.S. Army Best Medic Competition with Ghanaian, Liberian, Italian, Medical Forces [Image 5 of 8]

    SETAF-AF prepares for U.S. Army Best Medic Competition with Ghanaian, Liberian, Italian, Medical Forces

    VICENZA, ITALY

    01.05.2026

    Photo by Pfc. Alva Gonzalez 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    A U.S. Army medical training evaluator assigned to U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), teaches a chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear defense course for medics at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy, Jan. 5, 2026. This training allows U.S. military medics to share best practices and gain insights in preparation for the U.S. Army Best Medic Competition by working alongside medical experts from the Armed Forces of Liberia, Ghana Armed Forces, and Italian Armed Forces. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Alva Gonzalez)

    Date Taken: 01.05.2026
    Date Posted: 01.07.2026 04:15
    VIRIN: 260105-A-LN229-1070
    This work, SETAF-AF prepares for U.S. Army Best Medic Competition with Ghanaian, Liberian, Italian, Medical Forces [Image 8 of 8], by PFC Alva Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS

