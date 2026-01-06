SETAF-AF prepares for U.S. Army Best Medic Competition with Ghanaian, Liberian, Italian, Medical Forces

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. Michael Linares, medical training evaluator, helps assemble a gas mask during a chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear defense training led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy, Jan. 5, 2026. This training allows U.S. military medics to share best practices and gain insights in preparation for the U.S. Army Best Medic Competition by working alongside medical experts from the Armed Forces of Liberia, Ghana Armed Forces, and Italian Armed Forces. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Alva Gonzalez)