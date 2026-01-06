Members of the Italian Armed Forces and Ghana Armed Forces inspect their masks during a chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear defense training led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) medics at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy, Jan. 5, 2026. This training allows U.S. military medics to share best practices and gain insights in preparation for the U.S. Army Best Medic Competition by working alongside medical experts from the Armed Forces of Liberia, Ghana Armed Forces, and Italian Armed Forces. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Alva Gonzalez)
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2026 04:15
|Photo ID:
|9469795
|VIRIN:
|260105-A-LN229-1034
|Resolution:
|7151x4770
|Size:
|10.39 MB
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SETAF-AF prepares for U.S. Army Best Medic Competition with Ghanaian, Liberian, Italian, Medical Forces [Image 8 of 8], by PFC Alva Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.