(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Abraham Lincoln conducts flight operations [Image 2 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Abraham Lincoln conducts flight operations

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    01.04.2026

    Photo by Seaman Samuel Evarts 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)   

    An F/A-18F Super Hornet, attached to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 41, launches from the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) on Jan. 4, 2026. The Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. Units assigned to 7th Fleet conduct regular Indo-Pacific patrols to deter aggression, strengthen alliances and partnerships, and advance peace through strength. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Samuel Evarts)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.04.2026
    Date Posted: 01.07.2026 02:45
    Photo ID: 9469783
    VIRIN: 260104-N-VH957-1053
    Resolution: 5212x3475
    Size: 1.68 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Abraham Lincoln conducts flight operations [Image 7 of 7], by SN Samuel Evarts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Abraham Lincoln conducts flight operations
    Abraham Lincoln conducts flight operations
    Abraham Lincoln conducts flight operations
    Abraham Lincoln conducts flight operations
    Abraham Lincoln conducts flight operations
    Abraham Lincoln conducts flight operations
    Abraham Lincoln conducts flight operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Abraham Lincoln
    CVN 72
    Lincoln Nation
    US Navy
    7th Fleet
    ABECSG2526

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery