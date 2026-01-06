(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Former Florida Army National Guard Soldier recognized for service

    PANNAMA CITY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Neysa Huertas Quinones 

    Florida National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Chief Warrant Officer 2 retired Roy Breedon interacts with a Florida Army National Guard Soldier following a ceremony in Panama City, Fla., Jan. 4, 2026. Breedon was a member of the 3rd Battalion, 124th Infantry in 1970. The unit was later reorganized into the 1st Squadron, 153rd Cavalry Regiment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. N.W. Huertas)

    This work, Former Florida Army National Guard Soldier recognized for service [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Neysa Huertas Quinones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

