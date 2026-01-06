Former Florida Army National Guard Soldier recognized for service

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief Warrant Officer 2 retired Roy Breedon takes a photo with members of his family following a ceremony at Panama City, Fla., Jan. 4, 2026. Breedon was a member of the 3rd Battalion, 124th Infantry in 1970. The unit was later reorganized into the 1st Squadron, 153rd Cavalry Regiment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. N.W. Huertas)