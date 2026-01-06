Former Florida Army National Guard Soldier recognized for service

Chief Warrant Officer 2 retired Roy Breedon is recognized for his service by Maj. Gen. John D. Hass, The Adjutant General of Florida, during a ceremony in Panama City, Fla., Jan. 4, 2026. Breedon was a member of the 3rd Battalion, 124th Infantry in 1970. The unit was later reorganized into the 1st Squadron, 153rd Cavalry Regiment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. N.W. Huertas)
|Date Taken:
|01.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2026 23:43
|Photo ID:
|9469763
|VIRIN:
|260104-F-RH401-9918
|Resolution:
|7600x5067
|Size:
|11.66 MB
|Location:
|PANNAMA CITY, FLORIDA, US
