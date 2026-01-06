(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lt. Gen. Scott A. Winter & Maj. Gen. Giles J.S. Corelia Flying V [Image 5 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Lt. Gen. Scott A. Winter &amp; Maj. Gen. Giles J.S. Corelia Flying V

    FORT SHAFTER, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shanae Garrett 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    Members of the U.S. Army Pacific color guard present the U.S. and Australian national colors, the Hawaii state flag, and U.S. Army service flags during a Flying V ceremony at historic Palm Circle, Fort Shafter, Hawaii, Jan. 6, 2025. The ceremony honored Australian Army Lt. Gen. Scott A. Winter, outgoing deputy commanding general for strategy and plans, U.S. Army Pacific, and welcomed Australian Army Maj. Gen. Giles J.S. Cornelia as the incoming deputy commanding general for strategy and plans. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Shanae Garrett)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2026
    Date Posted: 01.06.2026 21:33
    Photo ID: 9469689
    VIRIN: 260106-A-TS350-2086
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 2.94 MB
    Location: FORT SHAFTER, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt. Gen. Scott A. Winter & Maj. Gen. Giles J.S. Corelia Flying V [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Shanae Garrett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Lt. Gen. Scott A. Winter &amp; Maj. Gen. Giles J.S. Corelia Flying V
    Lt. Gen. Scott A. Winter &amp; Maj. Gen. Giles J.S. Corelia Flying V
    Lt. Gen. Scott A. Winter &amp; Maj. Gen. Giles J.S. Corelia Flying V
    Lt. Gen. Scott A. Winter &amp; Maj. Gen. Giles J.S. Corelia Flying V
    Lt. Gen. Scott A. Winter &amp; Maj. Gen. Giles J.S. Corelia Flying V

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USARPAC Ceremony Honors Incoming and Outgoing Australian Generals

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #USARPAC #INDOPACOM #Partnerships #PeopleFirst

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery