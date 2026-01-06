Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the U.S. Army Pacific color guard present the U.S. and Australian national colors, the Hawaii state flag, and U.S. Army service flags during a Flying V ceremony at historic Palm Circle, Fort Shafter, Hawaii, Jan. 6, 2025. The ceremony honored Australian Army Lt. Gen. Scott A. Winter, outgoing deputy commanding general for strategy and plans, U.S. Army Pacific, and welcomed Australian Army Maj. Gen. Giles J.S. Cornelia as the incoming deputy commanding general for strategy and plans. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Shanae Garrett)