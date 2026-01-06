849th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Airmen Load Weapons onto F-16 Fighting Falcons During Monthly Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Nicholas Barry, 849th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron lead crew member, locks in an AIM-120 missile during a monthly load training at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Dec. 19, 2025. Monthly load training refreshes crewmembers on the steps required to load weapons, ensuring it is done quickly and safely in any possible situation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elijah Strickland)