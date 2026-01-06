849th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Airmen Load Weapons onto F-16 Fighting Falcons During Monthly Training

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kenneth Sherman, 849th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron lead crew member, securely moves an AIM-120 missile onto an F-16 Fighting Falcon during a monthly load training at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Dec. 19, 2025. It is the responsibility of load crew members to ensure weapons are undamaged and securely connected to aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elijah Strickland)
