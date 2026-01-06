849th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Airmen Load Weapons onto F-16 Fighting Falcons During Monthly Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kenneth Sherman, 849th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron lead crew member, left, and U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Krizandra Mae Gozon, 849th AMXS, transport an AIM-120 missile to an F-16 Fighting Falcon at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Dec. 19, 2025. It is the responsibility of load crew members to ensure weapons are undamaged and securely connected to aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elijah Strickland)