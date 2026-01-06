(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    849th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Airmen Load Weapons onto F-16 Fighting Falcons During Monthly Training

    849th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Airmen Load Weapons onto F-16 Fighting Falcons During Monthly Training

    HOLLOMAN AFB, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Elijah Strickland 

    49th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kenneth Sherman, 849th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron lead crew member, left, and U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Krizandra Mae Gozon, 849th AMXS, transport an AIM-120 missile to an F-16 Fighting Falcon at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Dec. 19, 2025. It is the responsibility of load crew members to ensure weapons are undamaged and securely connected to aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elijah Strickland)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.19.2025
    Date Posted: 01.06.2026 17:18
    Photo ID: 9469492
    VIRIN: 251219-F-TL923-1055
    Resolution: 6000x3992
    Size: 4.37 MB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AFB, NEW MEXICO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 849th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Airmen Load Weapons onto F-16 Fighting Falcons During Monthly Training [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Elijah Strickland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Holloman Air Force Base
    Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
    49th Wing
    Loading Weapons
    Airmen

