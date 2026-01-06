JEB Little Creek-Fort Story, NAVFAC Break Ground on State‑of‑the‑Art Child Development Center

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

260106-N-ST310-1012 Navy leadership, community partners, and guests gathered at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story (JEB LCFS) to break ground on a new state‑of‑the‑art Child Development Center (CDC). Selected as a pilot effort for the use of Other Transactional Authority (OTA) through the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU), the $52 million initiative is part of a broader push to accelerate the delivery of critical infrastructure. Once complete, the facility is slated to become the largest CDC in the Hampton Roads area. The 41,000‑square‑foot facility will include 25 child activity rooms, administrative spaces, a kitchen, and mechanical areas. The program design features eight infant rooms, seven pre‑toddler rooms, six toddler rooms, and four preschool rooms, each grouped by age to support developmental needs. Five age‑appropriate playgrounds – equipped with playsets, interactive stations, and tricycles – will be located adjacent to their corresponding activity areas. (L–R): Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Atlantic Commander Rear Adm. Jorge Cuadros; Gensler Project Design Director Dan Robinson, Layton Construction Executive Vice President Eric Nay, and JEB LCFS Commanding Officer Capt. David Gray participate in a ceremonial ground turning to mark the start of construction on the new CDC. (U.S. Navy photo by David Todd/Released)