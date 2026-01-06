Ryan McBeth, content creator, talks with Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy students at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Sept. 30, 2025. Students from all Department of War services attend this academy, learning from professionals with years of experience. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Evelyn J. D’Errico)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2026 11:28
|Photo ID:
|9469208
|VIRIN:
|250930-F-TB914-1170
|Resolution:
|2609x2016
|Size:
|563.27 KB
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ryan McBeth Visits the LFGFA [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Evelyn D'Errico, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.