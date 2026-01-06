Ryan McBeth Visits the LFGFA

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Ryan McBeth, content creator, talks with Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy students at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Sept. 30, 2025. Students from all Department of War services attend this academy, learning from professionals with years of experience. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Evelyn J. D’Errico)