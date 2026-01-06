(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Ryan McBeth Visits the LFGFA [Image 7 of 12]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Ryan McBeth Visits the LFGFA

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Evelyn D'Errico 

    17th Training Wing

    Ryan McBeth, content creator, visits the Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Sept. 30, 2025. The academy teaches students of all services the importance of teamwork and critical thinking. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Evelyn J. D’Errico)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2025
    Date Posted: 01.06.2026 11:28
    Photo ID: 9469206
    VIRIN: 250930-F-TB914-1142
    Resolution: 2402x1856
    Size: 538.39 KB
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ryan McBeth Visits the LFGFA [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Evelyn D'Errico, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Ryan McBeth, Louis F. Garland DoD Fire Academy, Goodfellow AFB, U.S.A.F, Department of Defense

